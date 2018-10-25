Baazaar Preview: Saif Ali Khan In A Gripping Tale Of Power, Money And Betrayal

Saif Ali Khan in a still from Baazaar (Courtesy baazaarfilm)

Saif Ali Khan is all set to enthral the audience with his performance as Shakun Kothari in Gauravv K Chawla's Baazaar, which hits screens tomorrow. Baazaar is Saif Ali Khan's first film after he featured in Netflix web-series Sacred Games. Saif plays the role of a shrewd money-man, who means just business. Shakun loves his money and will not tolerate anyone messing with it. Vinod Mehra's son Rohan is making his Bollywood debut with Baazaar. Rohan plays the role of an ambitious newcomer, whose ultimate dream is to work with Shakun Kothari. The film also features Radhika Apte, who plays Rohan's love interest while Chitrangada Singh plays the role of Saif Ali Khan's wife. Baazaar is all about making big money as quick as possible and in this race to reach the finish line first, a lot is at stake.

Speaking about his character in an earlier interview to news agency PTI, Saif Ali Khan said: "My character is like a nasty antagonist. Rohan Mehra is the hero. It is exciting to play strong and powerful roles. I don't distinguish between roles, it is funny. The idea is even if you play bad, if it is well-written, people don't think actors are being evil or nasty."

It was earlier reported that Baazaar is inspired by Hollywood movie The Wolf Of Wall Street, featuring Leonardo Di Caprio but Saif Ali Khan rubbished the rumours and said: "We are nothing like The Wolf Of Wall Street."

Baazaar brings together Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte for the second time. The duo had earlier featured in Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane's Sacred Games.

