Baahubali 2 Topped Google India's 2017 Search Trends. Dangal Followed Closely Of the six Bollywood movies which made it to Google India's Top 10 Search Results 2017 included Aamir Khan's blockbuster sports biopic Dangal and Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania

47 Shares EMAIL PRINT Baahubali 2 released in April this year (courtesy baahubalimovie) New Delhi: Highlights Baahubali made its way to the Top Trending search list of Google India Dangal also features on the list #baahubali2 also topped the entertainment hashtag trend on Twitter Baahubali smoothly made its way to the Top 10 Trending searches list of Google India and six Bollywood movies followed close on the heels. Bollywood and cricket were the two most searched themes this year, IANS reported Google as saying. "After breaking several records at the box office, India's most expensive movie also broke the language boundaries attracting humongous search interest from movie buffs across the nation," Google said in a statement, reported IANS.



Of the six Bollywood movies which made it to Google India's Top 10 Search Results 2017 included Aamir Khan's blockbuster sports biopic Dangal and Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Apart from Baahubali 2, Indian users also entered Google searches for the Goods and Services Tax or GST, the CBSE results and the UP elections.



This year, Baahubali: The Conclusion was followed by queries related to Live Cricket Score and the Indian Premier League. Baahubali 2 released in April this year and redefined history, making over Rs 1,500 crores at the box office. This was the second movie in the two-part epic drama series. A glimpse of Baahubali 2's massive popularity is also there in the



There was no Rajinikanth release this year but the megastar is all set to arrive with his next sci-fi venture - 2.0 - in April, 2018 exactly a year after Baahubali 2 released. Will he have a larger impact on social media than the magnum opus did? We'll just have to wait and watch.



(With IANS inputs)





If you thought Baahubali 2 was done topping lists , you are wrong. S S Rajamouli's magnum opus was the most searched topic this year, revealed Google India, reported IANS. As the most trending query,smoothly made its way to the Top 10 Trending searches list of Google India and six Bollywood movies followed close on the heels. Bollywood and cricket were the two most searched themes this year, IANS reported Google as saying. "After breaking several records at the box office, India's most expensive movie also broke the language boundaries attracting humongous search interest from movie buffs across the nation," Google said in a statement, reported IANS.Of the six Bollywood movies which made it to Google India's Top 10 Search Results 2017 included Aamir Khan's blockbuster sports biopicand Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's. Apart from, Indian users also entered Google searches for the Goods and Services Tax or GST, the CBSE results and the UP elections.This year,was followed by queries related to Live Cricket Score and the Indian Premier League.released in April this year and redefined history, making over Rs 1,500 crores at the box office. This was the second movie in the two-part epic drama series. A glimpse of's massive popularity is also there in the Twitter look book for this year - #Baahubali2 was the most trending hashtag this year.There was no Rajinikanth release this year but the megastar is all set to arrive with his next sci-fi venture -- in April, 2018 exactly a year afterreleased. Will he have a larger impact on social media than the magnum opus did? We'll just have to wait and watch.(With IANS inputs)