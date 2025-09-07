<i>Baaghi 4</i> Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff's Film Sees A Dip, Earns In Single Digits

Baaghi 4, starring Tiger Shroff, opened in theatres with high expectations but is struggling to maintain momentum.

What's Happening

The fourth film in the popular action franchise, directed by A Harsha, has seen a dip in collections compared to its predecessors.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 12 crore on its opening day but dropped by nearly 25% on Day 2, managing only Rs 9 crore.

This brings its total box office collection to Rs 21 crore.

On Saturday, Baaghi 4 recorded an overall 23.79% occupancy in the Hindi market, with morning shows at 9.64%, afternoon at 20.97%, evening at 25.63%, and night shows reaching 38.92%.

The film is also facing strong competition from Hollywood release The Conjuring: Last Rites, which hit theatres on September 5.

The horror franchise's latest installment collected Rs 17.5 crore on Day 1 and maintained the same figure on Day 2. Its total earnings now stand at Rs 35 crore.

Background

The original Baaghi, directed by Sabbir Khan, had an opening day collection of Rs 11.85 crore, while Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3 recorded Rs 25.1 crore and Rs 17.5 crore, respectively.

However, Baaghi 3 faced a shortened theatrical run due to its release just before the lockdown.

In terms of competition, Baaghi 4 is contending with several other releases. Param Sundari led with Rs 41.6 crore, followed by Lokah Chapter 1 at Rs 64.45 crore, and The Bengal Files, which opened with Rs 1.75 crore.

Another major release this summer, War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, has already amassed a total Indian collection of Rs 236 crore, with Rs 52 crore on its first day - more than four times the collection of Baaghi 4.

The original War, which also starred Tiger, had an opening day collection of Rs 53.35 crore.

Baaghi 4 stars Tiger Shroff alongside Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, Harnaaz Sandhu, Upendra Limaye, Sunit Morarjee, and Nalneesh Neel. It is being produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.