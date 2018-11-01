Ayushmann Khurrana Wins The Internet With His Anniversary Post For 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' Tahira Kashyap

Highlights
Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Instagram post for wife Tahira Kashyap is proof of why we just can't seem to get enough of this lovely couple. Ayushmann shared the sweetest message for his bachpan ka pyar and now his wife Tahira on their 10th wedding anniversary, which is sending the Internet into a meltdown. Ayushmann adding a picture from their wedding album wrote: "Mere bachpan ka pyar, ek dashak banaaya hai, Lagta hai ek shatak banaya hai. Ten years of togetherness. Happy anniversary." "Seeing you two makes me believe in true love. Happy anniversary beautiful people," read a comment on Badhaai Ho actor's anniversary-special Instagram post.
Actress Richa Chadha was one of the first ones to comment on Ayushmann's anniversary post. "Aww bless you guys," read Richa's comment. The post has been liked by Shraddha Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married on 2011 and the couple are parents to two children - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.
On Karva Chauth, Ayushmann Khurrana fasted for his wife Tahira, who was recently diagnosed to be in a pre-cancerous state. On his Instagram story, Ayushmann revealed that he observed the Karva Chauth fast this year due to his wife's medical condition and wrote: "She can't fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life."
Earlier in September, Tahira had shared on social media that she had undergone treatment after being detected with pre-cancerous malignant cells in her breast. "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast," read an excerpt from Tahira's post.
An opportunity to give competition to the Kardashians just went wasted! A week back I mentioned about 'my badge of honour' that I was going to receive. And I did and am happy to share about it with the intention of it being received with love. As that's the only reason I am posting it. Love for self and gratitude for the universe. The picture might be disturbing for some, but these drains have become my dumbells for a few days. I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passé. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast. Perhaps now I can do chin-ups with my breasts! Jokes apart, this obstacle has given me a new definition of life. Respect it's unpredictability and have the faith and courage to be the hero of your own drama of life. The invincible human spirit is God like, gives you the courage to endure and the will to revive. There is nothing that human spirit can't do. Also I want women of all ages to be aware. I am 35, and I was returned twice over from a mammogram. If any symptoms come up, think of it as a protective force and get yourselves examined. Also we are so obsessed with boobs. This mastectomy has left me with even more self love! Big, small, left or right inclined , gravity pulling or defying, or even none, each breast the presence or lack of it has a story to tell. Mine has made me a 2.0 version of myself! This post is dedicated to awareness, self love and resilience of a warrior that I know each one of us possesses #breastcancerawareness #selflove #determination #faith #bodhisattva #bodhisattvaoftheearth
On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his films Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun. While Badhaai Ho is on the verge of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark, AndhaDhun has raked in over Rs 60 crore so far.