Ayushmann Khurrana Wins The Internet With His Anniversary Post For 'Bachpan Ka Pyar' Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest Instagram post for wife Tahira Kashyap is proof of why we just can't seem to get enough of this lovely couple. Ayushmann shared the sweetest message for his bachpan ka pyar and now his wife Tahira on their 10th wedding anniversary, which is sending the Internet into a meltdown. Ayushmann adding a picture from their wedding album wrote: "Mere bachpan ka pyar, ek dashak banaaya hai, Lagta hai ek shatak banaya hai. Ten years of togetherness. Happy anniversary." "Seeing you two makes me believe in true love. Happy anniversary beautiful people," read a comment on Badhaai Ho actor's anniversary-special Instagram post.

Actress Richa Chadha was one of the first ones to comment on Ayushmann's anniversary post. "Aww bless you guys," read Richa's comment. The post has been liked by Shraddha Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and others. Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap married on 2011 and the couple are parents to two children - son Virajveer and daughter Varushka.

On Karva Chauth, Ayushmann Khurrana fasted for his wife Tahira, who was recently diagnosed to be in a pre-cancerous state. On his Instagram story, Ayushmann revealed that he observed the Karva Chauth fast this year due to his wife's medical condition and wrote: "She can't fast this time but I will. For her good health and long life."

"I will be fine" she said A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) on Oct 23, 2018 at 8:37am PDT

Earlier in September, Tahira had shared on social media that she had undergone treatment after being detected with pre-cancerous malignant cells in her breast. "I was detected with DCIS (ductal carcinoma in situ) in my right breast with high grade malignant cells. Simply put stage 0 cancer/ pre-cancerous stage, with cancer cells multiplying in a contained area. The result I have become a half Indian version of Angelina Jolie (since only one breast was involved)! I told my doctor now is the time to give some competition to the Kardashians since Pamela is passe. But no one listened to me, so now I have a portion of my back tissue in my breast," read an excerpt from Tahira's post.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his films Badhaai Ho and AndhaDhun. While Badhaai Ho is on the verge of crossing the Rs 100 crore mark, AndhaDhun has raked in over Rs 60 crore so far.