Ayushmann Khurrana Reacts To Rape And Murder Of Kolkata Doctor With "Heart Wrenching" Poem: "<i>Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti</i>"

The gruesome murder and rape of a 31-year-old doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Kolkata has sent shockwaves across the country. Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ayushmann Khurrana, Richa Chadha, Navya Naveli Nanda, Zoya Akhtar and others vented their rage against the lack of women safety in the country in poignant words. Ayushmann Khurrana, who is known for his poetic skills, wrote an emotional poem titled Kaash Main Bhi Ladka Hoti (I wish I were a boy) and he shared a video on Instagram in which he can be seen reciting the poem. An excerpt from the poem reads, "Main bhi bina Kundi lagakar soti, Kaash main bhi ladka hoti, Jhalli banke daudti udti, Saari raat doston ke saath phirti, Kaash main bhi ladka hoti..." (I would sleep without locking the door, I wish I were a boy. Carefree, I would run and fly, Roaming with friends all night, I wish I were a boy...)"

The Internet instantly responded to the poem. A user wrote, "Thank you the fraternity appreciates your support so much." Another user wrote, "In an industry where everyone always stays silent, this is gold!" Another comment read, "Thank you so much for speaking up unlike most of other's who have decided to keep their mouth shut." Another comment read, "Heart wrenching!" Take a look:

For the unversed, the bruised body of a woman PGT doctor, was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital on Friday. She was on duty on Thursday night. The autopsy report suggested that she was sexually assaulted by more than one man before the murder. The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered that the investigation should be transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). On Wednesday night, women across Bengal and other parts of the country held protest rallies demanding justice.