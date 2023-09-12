Ayushmann Khurrana Expresses His Desire To Work With Jawan Director Atlee

Picture was posted by Ayushmann Khaurrana. (Courtesy: ayushmannk)

After the overwhelming response of the audience to Atlee directorial Jawan, now Dream Girl 2 star Ayushmann Khurrana has expressed his desire to work with Atlee. Talking to News 18 about working in movies down south, the Andhadhun star said with a a laugh, "I would love to be collaborate with Atlee or Fahadh Faasil. I know they're poles apart (in terms of their sensibilities). But my filmography is also the same… Dream Girl and Andhadhun belong to two ends of the spectrum."

Talking about his love for the Malayalam film industry, Ayushmann added, “I love Malayalam cinema and its simplicity. Their films are so real, it's almost like there's no urgency. When you watch them, you become one with the environment in the film, you become a part of it. That's very interesting.” Does he have a favourite film? “I love Kumbalangi Nights (2019) and its soundtrack. I wanted to be inside that film's (world). It was just so beautiful!."

On Tuesday, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a video where he is seen enjoying Dream Girl 2's box-office success with his fans. He hosted a special party for them to express his gratitude. Sharing the video, Ayushmann wrote, "Celebrating the success of #DreamGirl2 with my biggest cheerleaders. Sending 100 crore love and beyond your way!"

Last week, film producer Ekta Kapoor hosted a Dream Girl 2 success bash at her Mumbai residence. The film's lead actor pair Ayushmanna Khurrana and Ananya Panday attended the party in their party best.

Dream Girl 2 opened to largely average reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 1.5 star out of 5 and he wrote, "To the credit of Ayushmann Khurrana, he never gives the impression that he is on a sinking ship. He does not hold back one bit even when the writing lets him down. Manjot Singh, when the script permits, soldiers on gamely and lends the lead actor some support. "