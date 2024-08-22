Ayesha Takia Trolled (Again) For Her Looks: "Why Have You Destroyed Your Face And Natural Beauty?"

Ayesha Takia's new photos on Instagram have been making a lot of noise, but not for the right reasons. The actress shared a few pictures of herself in which she can be seen wearing a blue and golden saree with heavy jewellery. She amped up her style quotient with make up and kept her tresses loose. Ayesha shared a reel and captioned it Salam e ishq. She shared a few pictures of herself and dropped heart emojis in the caption. Fans were quick to point out that Ayesha looked almost "unrecognisable" in these pictures. A fan wrote, "Why you destroyed your face and natural beauty?" Another fan wrote, "Arre ye kya karke rakhe ho.. (What have you done to your face)?" Another comment read, "Can't find that cute girl anymore .. anyway.. God bless and keep smiling." Another fan wrote, "Looking nice but natural beauty always perfect." Take a look:

This is not the first time that Ayesha Takia drew flak for her looks on social media. Earlier this year, she made a rare appearance with son at the airport. As soon as the pictures and videos went viral on social media, the Internet trolled Ayesha for her looks. Reacting to the viral posts, Ayesha shared a long note on her Instagram. An excerpt from the post read, "Need to say this, I rushed to Goa two days ago..had a medical emergency in my family...My sister has literally been in hospital. Amidst all this, I remember being stopped by paps and posing for them for basically a few seconds before flying off. Turns out there are no other important issues in the country except dissecting my looks...Been bombarded by viral ridiculous opinions of how people think I should have looked and don't. Literally, get over me yaar, I have zero interest in doing any films or any comeback like people are saying."

In her caption, Ayesha Takia thanked her fans by writing, "But I would surely like to thank all my followers, fans, and well-wishers... you guys have been so awesome, loving, and amazing to me all the time... so thank you ...sending you love." Take a look:

Ayesha Takia featured in many films including Taarzan: The Wonder Car, Salaam-E-Ishq, and Wanted. Her last Bollywood appearance was in the 2011 film Mod. In 2012, Ayesha hosted a singing reality show Sur Kshetra. Since then, she has been MIA from the big screen.