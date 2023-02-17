Swara Bhaskar And More: Top Actresses Who Married Indian Politicians

Swara Bhasker met Fahad Zirar Ahmad at a protest.

The Hindi film industry and politics have a long and deep association. Many celebrities like Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Kirron Kher and Urmila Matondkar are active political leaders in the country. Not only were they well received by the general public, but some of them even gained more popularity after entering politics.

Here are top Bollywood actresses who married politicians over the years:

Swara Bhasker- Fahad Zirar Ahmad

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker took to social media yesterday to announce her wedding to a leader of Samajwadi Party Fahad Zirar Ahmad. The two met on the stage during a protest in January 2020 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The couple announced their marriage after keeping it a secret for more than a month. Swara Bhasker, who labelled herself as a "Twitter Pest," and the Samajwadi leader were introduced as political activists in a video shared on social media. It was disclosed that the two initially connected in January 2020, "obviously at a protest."

Ayesha Takia- Farhan Azmi

Ayesha Takia, who rose to fame after her debut film 'Taarzan The Wonder Car' in 2004, married her boyfriend Farhan Azmi, the son of Member of the Legislative Assembly of Maharashtra Abu Asim Azmi, in 2009. Following the footsteps of his father, he joined the Samajwadi Party and became the state president of the Yuva Cell (youth wing of the party) in 2014. He worked on various projects like youth empowerment, women's safety and environment protection. Although Mr Azmi resigned from his post in 2018, he continues to serve the party. Together, the couple has a nine-year-old son.



Navneet Kaur Rana- Ravi Rana

Former actress Navneet Kaur Rana acted primarily in Telugu films. After taking a break from her acting career, she married independent MLA Ravi Rana in a mass marriage on February 3, 2011 in Amravati, Maharashtra in the presence of many political leaders. In the 13th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the independent politician currently represents the Badnera (Vidhan Sabha seat) in Amravati District of Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. The couple have two children.



Radhika Kumaraswamy- H.D.Kumaraswamy

Kannada actor Radhika Kumaraswamy married former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy in 2006. It is to be noted that this is the second marriage of the politician.

