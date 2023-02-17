Pics: Swara Bhasker's Wedding: 'Three Cheers For Special Marriage Act'

Photos posted by the actor showed the couple dancing

Actor Swara Bhasker, who married activist Fahad Zirar Ahmad yesterday, put out an appreciation post on Twitter for the Special Marriage Act, which applies to interfaith marriages.

"Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists and gives love a chance... The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency, these should not be a privilege," Swara Bhasker tweeted this morning, tagging her new husband.

She also shared that she "made Fahad Zirar Ahmad wear colour" as they signed the court documents to legalise their wedding under the Special Marriage Act. "Now to prep for shehnai-wala shaadi (wedding)," she said. The couple has planned a grand wedding in March.

Photos posted by the actor showed the couple dancing after the signing ceremony at a court in Mumbai.

Swara Bhasker, 34, has shared glimpses of her relationship and wedding in a series of photos and videos on social media since yesterday.

"Sometimes you search far and wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other! Welcome to my heart Fahad Zirar Ahmad. It's chaotic but it's yours!" she wrote in her surprise wedding announcement yesterday.

A video montage captured her love story, playing out against the backdrop of anti-citizenship law protests in Delhi where she met Fahad Ahmad, whose bio describes him as the president of a youth wing of the Samajwadi Party.

The newlyweds, twinning in crimson silk, were seen in various photos walking hand in hand, dancing, and posing with family and friends.

Fahad Ahmad shared the post and wrote: "I never knew chaos can be so beautiful. Thank you for holding my hand love."

The two met on the stage during a protest in January 2020 against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), widely criticised as a discriminatory law that makes religion a factor for nationality and seeks to fast-track citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants who came to India from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan before 2015.