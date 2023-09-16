Jawan Box Office Collection Day 9: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Shoots Past Rs 400 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the movie. (Courtesy: ShahRukhKhan)

Another day, another Jawan record for Shah Rukh Khan. The superstar is ruling the box office and how. SRK's Jawan crossed the ₹400 crore mark on day 9. It is now the quickest Hindi film to reach the ₹ 400 crore milestone, a record which was earlier held by Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Jawan, which was released in theatres on September 11, minted ₹ 21 crore on its second Friday, taking the total collection of the film to ₹ 410.88 crore, reported Sacnilk. Jawan's extended week 1 collection, according to the report, stood at ₹ 389.88 crore. The film collected ₹ 347.98 crore from the Hindi version, while the Tamil and Telugu versions contributed ₹42 crore.

Meanwhile, the Jawan team celebrated the super success of their film on Friday at a press meet in Mumbai. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and other stars of the movie attended the event. Several videos from the event are going viral on social media. SRK looked dapper in his navy blue suit and that braided hairdo. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone swooned us with her grace in a white saree with black borders and a halter neck blouse.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan summed up what Jawan means to him. The actor said, “The essence of the film will come forward as we go along. But I want to tell you what Jawan means to all of us. Listen to it carefully. Genuinely I feel this – Jawan is a feeling which every Indian has. I think Jawan is an emotion, Jawan is an Indian soldier, Jawan is an Indian mother, Jawan is an Indian girl, Jawan as an Indian vigilante and you have to understand Jawan is many times weak as he is one of us and many times he is ready to fight. Jawan is many times wrong but Jawan many many times is also right.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone also performed on the song Chaleya. In Jawan, Chaleya featured SRK and Nayanthara, who did not attend the event.

Jawan opened to rave reviews from both critics and fans. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3.5 stars out of 5. He wrote, "Who is better equipped to do all this than SRK, who, even when he plays a larger-than-life action hero on a mission to take down a powerful industrialist who has wronged him and his nation in more ways than one, can stay rooted in the real world and animate the canvas with humanity even as he projects an invincible, superhero-like persona?"