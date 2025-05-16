Avneet Kaur Delights Fans With New Tom Cruise Pictures From London's <i>Mission Impossible</i> Premiere

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Avneet Kaur shared photos with Tom Cruise at the London premiere. The actress met Cruise during his promotions for Mission: Impossible. She praised Cruise for his kindness while navigating the red carpet.

Avneet Kaur has been sharing multiple pictures with Mission Impossible star Tom Cruise on social media. The actress recently met him in London, where he was busy with the promotions of Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning. Last year, Avneet paid a visit to the film's sets as well.

Earlier today, Avneet took to Instagram to share fresh pictures with Tom Cruise, from the London Premiere of Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning.

Avneet first shared a video of her posing for the paparazzi at the premiere. She captioned it, "At the @missionimpossible premiere in London today."

Instagram/Avneet Kaur

She spoke about how Tom Cruise was a true gentleman who helped her on the red carpet, as she struggled a bit because of her outfit.

She captioned a picture with him, "Every time I've had the chance to meet you Tom, you've literally taught me so much! Thank you for being you."

Instagram/Avneet Kaur

While there has been a buzz about Avneet Kaur possibly starring in a Mission Impossible movie, there has been no official confirmation from her team's end.

Avneet's previous post which had a video of her visiting the Mission Impossible set, was captioned, "THE MISSION IMPOSSIBLE set where all the magic happens! Get your tix to witness the spectacular action on the big screen! #MissionImpossible - The Final Reckoning releasing in theatres this Saturday in India!"

Avneet Kaur was recently at the Cannes 2025 Film Festival to reveal the first look of her film Love in Vietnam with Shantanu Maheshwari.



