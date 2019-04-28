Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 2: The Marvel Film Makes A 'Historic Total' Of Rs 104 Crore

Avengers Endgame box office: "No biggie from Hindi film industry has achieved the target so far," tweeted Taran Adarsh

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: April 28, 2019 12:30 IST
Avengers: Endgame box office: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)


New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "The film is rewriting record books," tweeted Taran Adarsh
  2. Avengers: Endgame opened in Indian theaters on Friday
  3. The film collected Rs 51.40 crore on Saturday alone

There is absolutely no stopping for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. The film which opened in Indian theaters on Friday, managed to collect over Rs 104 crore within 2 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 53.10 crore on Friday and Rs 51.40 crore on Saturday, respectively. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Avengers Endgame is rewriting record books... Puts up a historic total on Day 2... Eyes Rs 150 cr+ weekend... No biggie from Hindi film industry has achieved the target so far... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: Rs 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 124.40 cr."

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film has been performing exceptionally well at the Indian box office despite the fact that the film opened in merely 2845 screens. "Avengers: Endgameshatters the myth that a massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend. Avengers: Endgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than Hindi biggies that open in 4000+ screens," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

The success of Avengers: Endgame at the Indian box office (or even in the international arena) does not come as much of a surprise as it was arguably one of the most-awaited films of 2019 and the last film in the Avengers series and this tweet by Taran Adarsh reminds us of just that. "The unimaginable craze for Avengers: Endgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets if the film is worth it... The charm of watching a film on big screen will never fade," read an excerpt from Taran Adarsh's tweet.

In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that Endgame is challenging the track record of Baahubali 2, which released in April 2017. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Baahubali 2 rewrote the rules of the game exactly 2 years ago. Almost everyone felt that the records attained by the film will remain unchallenged/unsurpassable for a long time but Avengers: Endgame is challenging it right now."

Box office success aside, Avengers: Endgame opened to excellent reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film four stars out of five and wrote: "It is a medley of action, drama and gentle humour that is infinitely more than just a sum of the CGI-laden, eye-popping, applause worthy moments that the movie is chock-a-block with."



