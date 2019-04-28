Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 2: The Marvel Film Makes A 'Historic Total' Of Rs 104 Crore

Avengers: Endgame box office: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: taranadarsh)

Highlights "The film is rewriting record books," tweeted Taran Adarsh Avengers: Endgame opened in Indian theaters on Friday The film collected Rs 51.40 crore on Saturday alone

There is absolutely no stopping for Marvel's Avengers: Endgame. The film which opened in Indian theaters on Friday, managed to collect over Rs 104 crore within 2 days of its release, reports Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected Rs 53.10 crore on Friday and Rs 51.40 crore on Saturday, respectively. Sharing the film's box office report, Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Avengers Endgame is rewriting record books... Puts up a historic total on Day 2... Eyes Rs 150 cr+ weekend... No biggie from Hindi film industry has achieved the target so far... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: Rs 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: Rs 124.40 cr."

#AvengersEndgame is rewriting record books... Puts up a HISTORIC total on Day 2... Eyes 150 cr+ weekend... No biggie from Hindi film industry has achieved the target so far... Fri 53.10 cr, Sat 51.40 cr. Total: 104.50 cr Nett BOC. India biz. Gross BOC: 124.40 cr. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

#AvengersEndgame crosses cr in 2 days... #Baahubali2 [#Hindi] crossed in 3 days and so did the biggies from the Hindi film industry... #AvengersEndgame is all set to have the highest ever opening weekend... Boxoffice is on . — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

In a separate tweet, Taran Adarsh stated that the film has been performing exceptionally well at the Indian box office despite the fact that the film opened in merely 2845 screens. "Avengers: Endgameshatters the myth that a massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend. Avengers: Endgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than Hindi biggies that open in 4000+ screens," tweeted Taran Adarsh.

#AvengersEndgame shatters the myth that a massive screen count is the key to collect big numbers on Day 1/weekend... #AvengersEndgame has released in 2845 screens, but its occupancy is much, much higher than Hindi biggies that open in 4000+ screens. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

The success of Avengers: Endgame at the Indian box office (or even in the international arena) does not come as much of a surprise as it was arguably one of the most-awaited films of 2019 and the last film in the Avengers series and this tweet by Taran Adarsh reminds us of just that. "The unimaginable craze for Avengers: Endgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets if the film is worth it... The charm of watching a film on big screen will never fade," read an excerpt from Taran Adarsh's tweet.

The unimaginable craze for #AvengersEndgame only goes to prove, yet again, that the moviegoers are willing to dig into their wallets/purses and shell out exorbitant money for tickets *if* the film is worth it... The charm of watching a film on big screen will never fade. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

In his tweet, Taran Adarsh also stated that Endgame is challenging the track record of Baahubali 2, which released in April 2017. Taran Adarsh tweeted: "Baahubali 2 rewrote the rules of the game exactly 2 years ago. Almost everyone felt that the records attained by the film will remain unchallenged/unsurpassable for a long time but Avengers: Endgame is challenging it right now."

#Baahubali2 [#Hindi] rewrote the rules of the game exactly 2 years ago [April 2017]... Almost everyone felt that the records attained by the film will remain unchallenged/unsurpassable for a long, long time... But #AvengersEndgame is challenging it right now! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2019

Box office success aside, Avengers: Endgame opened to excellent reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film four stars out of five and wrote: "It is a medley of action, drama and gentle humour that is infinitely more than just a sum of the CGI-laden, eye-popping, applause worthy moments that the movie is chock-a-block with."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.