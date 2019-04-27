Avengers: Endgame Box Office Collection Day 1: Marvel Superheroes Conquer With Rs 50 Crore Plus Bumper Opening

Avengers: Endgame box office collection: A still from the film. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

The Avengers assembled for the last time on the big screen and they're smashing box office records globally like never before. Avengers: Endgame released in India on April 26 to tumultuous reviews and it reportedly managed a whooping Rs 50 crore plus opening day collection, reported Box Office India. "The collections are the third highest ever in terms of Nett collection after Baahubali: The Conclusion and 2.0," the report stated. However, the film's final numbers are yet to be disclosed. The film opened across 2,845 theatres. The advance sales of Avengers: Endgame had exceeded 2.5 million and some cinemas are also running around-the-clock screenings.

Meanwhile, an AFP reported stated that Avengers: Endgameshattered records upon its release in Asia, specifically in China. The movie raked in $169 million on Wednesday, its first day of release in 25 markets including China, Australia and several countries in Europe. Endgame set single-day box office records in China, Australia, New Zealand and other countries, reported AFP.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd superhero film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it is the direct follow-up to Avengers: Infinity War. In Endgame, Marvel superheroes come to terms with their defeat in Infinity War and gear up for a bigger battle against Thanos, the mega-villain of MCU.

Avengers: Endgame opened to fabulous reviews on Friday. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee in his review for NDTV said: "For fans of the most successful franchise in movie history, Avengers: Endgame delivers the world - and more. Endgame is a neatly orchestrated, smartly packaged and powerfully rendered culmination to a series that has a committed fan base among those that have grown up on it." He gave the film four stars out of five.

(With inputs from AFP)

