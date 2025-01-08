Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Break Up After Three Years Of Dating: Reports

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have reportedly called it quits. After more than three years of dating, the couple have decided to part ways, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

As per the TMZ report, the couple ended their relationship towards the end of 2024. The report also mentioned that Austin was noticeably absent from the model's family vacation in Mexico.

Austin and Kaia first sparked dating rumours in December 2021 when they were spotted attending a yoga session together in Los Angeles. Following several public appearances, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at W Magazine's annual Best Performances party in March 2022. They also attended the 2022 Met Gala together.

Throughout the 2022-2023 awards season, Kaia was a supportive presence for the actor, especially during the accolades he received for his portrayal of Elvis. The pair were seen sharing a kiss at the Golden Globe Awards and attended the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty following the ceremony where Austin was nominated for Best Actor.

In a 2022 interview with WSJ. Magazine, Kaia Gerber explained why she and Austin kept their relationship private, She said, "Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible."

Before Austin Butler, Kaia Gerber was linked to Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi. Meanwhile, the actor had an eight-year relationship with High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens, which ended in January 2020.