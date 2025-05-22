<i>Caught Stealing</i> Trailer: Austin Butler And Zoe Kravitz Are In Trouble - And It All Started With A Cat

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The trailer for "Caught Stealing," a crime thriller, has been released. Austin Butler stars as Hank Thompson, a former baseball player turned bartender. Hank faces danger after agreeing to care for a neighbor's cat.

The trailer of Caught Stealing, an upcoming crime thriller directed by Darren Aronofsky is out.

The trailer introduces Hank Thompson, played by Austin Butler - a former baseball player who's now living a quiet life as a bartender in New York City during the late 1990s.

Things spiral quickly when he agrees to look after his neighbour's cat. What seems like an ordinary favour suddenly puts him at the centre of a dangerous criminal mess.

Soon, Hank is chased by several gangs - including Russian and Puerto Rican criminals - and finds himself in violent situations with no idea how he got there. His girlfriend Yvonne (played by Zoe Kravitz) gets caught up in the chaos and the couple is forced to fight their way out of the mess.

The trailer is fast-paced, showing car chases, fights, and tense standoffs. There are moments of dark humour too, with Hank swinging a baseball bat as things get more out of control.

The movie is based on a book series by Charlie Huston, who also wrote the screenplay. It is produced by Protozoa, with Darren Aronofsky, Jeremy Dawson, Dylan Golden, and Ari Handel on board as producers.

Aronofsky, best known for directing The Whale (2022), which earned Brendan Fraser an Oscar, said that Caught Stealing was filmed in New York and called it "a true love letter to the greatest city in the world."

Austin Butler, who appeared in Dune: Part Two, The Bikeriders and the series Masters of the Air, will also appear in Ari Aster's upcoming film Eddington, which recently screened at the Cannes Film Festival and stars Joaquin Phoenix, Pedro Pascal and Emma Stone. The film is set to hit theatres on August 29.

