Amid Break-Up Rumours, Austin Butler And Kaia Gerber Pictured Walking Hand-In-Hand

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's dating rumours began in December 2021

New Delhi:

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber are still going strong. The couple put breakup rumours to rest after being pictured holding hands in New York City following their dinner date on Saturday. The Elvis star was seen opening the car door for Kaia before they headed to Radio City Music Hall for a Gracie Abrams concert. Austin kept his look casual with a blue sweater, cargo pants, a blue baseball cap and a cool pair of sneakers. Meanwhile, Kaia was dressed in a blue cropped tee, low-rise jeans and black ballet flats.

This rare outing comes after Kaia Gerber was seen dining with Laura Dern and Liam Hemsworth at The Polo Bar in NYC last week. As they left the venue, the couple walked closely together, with Austin Butler hiding his face.

ICYDK, the breakup rumours circulated following a blind item on the gossip blog DeuxMoi, which claimed the model was seen getting cosy with comedian Marcelo Hernandez at a restaurant.

Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber's dating rumours began in December 2021 when they were spotted together at a yoga class. However, the couple officially confirmed their relationship in 2022. Before Austin, Kaia Gerber was in a relationship with her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi.

