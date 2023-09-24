Atlee On Shah Rukh Khan's Bald Look In Jawan: 'His Hair Is The Most Iconic Part Of Him So...'

Image was shared on Instagram. (Courtesy: atlee47 )

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is making all the right noises. The film, by Atlee, was released on September 7. From the killer dialogues to the music album, Jawan has ticked all the boxes. Now, Atlee has opened up about working with the superstar. Atlee, in a candid conversation with Film Companion, said that SRK welcomed him wholeheartedly. He said, “Welcome part from Khan sir was something else. He is a man of love, and he loved me like anything. So I have to give it back with great love. Therefore, I always used to say (to SRK), ‘How much I love you, you will only know when the film releases.” Atlee added, “As a joke, I always told this to him and he always replied by saying ‘I know sir'.”

Atlee, who is known for his super hit films Theri, Mersal and Bigil, revealed that he never felt any discomfort working with the “Badshah of Bollywood.” “So I think I didn't have any discomfort in working when I crossed my comfort zone. When I came to Bombay (Mumbai) and started working with Shah Rukh Khan sir, I didn't have any difference,” Atlee added.

He continued, “You should ask this question to him [ Shah Rukh Khan] because we were talking in Tamil and Telugu around him. But he (SRK) is a king by himself. He was enjoying the process.”

Recalling an instance of how comfortable he was around “King Khan”, Atlee said, “How comfortable Aryan [Khan] would have been, if he would have directed Shah Rukh sir, is how comfortable I was.”

Atlee also added how as a kid he used to visit salons and ask the barber to give him a “Shah Rukh [Khan] cut”. He said, “I first became a loyal fan of the actor. And on the monitor, I do the fan job. If the shot is not right I will be very honest ‘Sir it's not working'. I can see them, how the fans want to see them.”

He added, “For instance, Shah Rukh sir's hairstyle during his thirties was something else. Even in my school days I went to the salon and said Shah Rukh cut. So his hair is the most iconic part of him. But I wanted him to go into a bald zone. So I try something which fans want to see--in a new avatar.”

Jawan also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.