Athiya Shetty Is 'Feeling 82' As She Shares Pics From Her 30th Birthday Celebrations. Boyfriend KL Rahul Reacts

Athiya Shetty shared this picture. (courtesy: athiyashetty)

Athiya Shetty, who turned a year older yesterday (November 5), has shared pictures from her birthday celebrations. The actress has shared many images, posing with a cake along with a gratitude note. In the images, Athiya, 30, looks beautiful in a checkered ensemble as she poses with her birthday cake which is pink in colour. On the cake, we can see "Scorpio Baby" written on it. Overwhelmed with all the love she received, the actress wrote, "Idk about you, but I'm feeling 82!!! Thank you for all the lovely wishes, truly feeling blessed"

Soon after Athiya Shetty shared the post, her boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul dropped heart and love-struck emoticons in the comment section. BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor wrote, "Obsessed with u" and Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Happyyyy birthdayyyy cutie," followed by a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

On Athiya Shetty's birthday, KL Rahul dropped a sweet post wishing his girlfriend. He shared adorable pictures on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Happy birthday to my joker (clown emoji) you make everything better." Athiya was quick enough to respond to his post, she commented, "Love You" with a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

Athiya Shetty's father and veteran actor Suniel Shetty also dropped an adorable post wishing his daughter. Along with a picture, he wrote, "Happy happy birthday my LIFE"

Ahan Shetty, Athiya's brother, also dropped a quirky birthday post and wrote, "Happy birthday to a sister who has the best brother!! They say you get wiser with age, but that's not the case with you"

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Athiya Shetty was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.