Suniel Shetty To Daughter Athiya: 'Happy Birthday My Life'

Suniel Shetty shared this image. (courtesy: suniel.shetty)

Athiya Shetty is celebrating her thirtieth birthday today and her father Suniel Shetty has the most adorable wish for her. Suniel Shetty shared a beautiful picture of himself with Athiya on Instagram and wrote, "Happy happy birthday my Life" with hearts. His caption was accompanied by the hashtags Father Daughter, Forever Baby, Love, Daughter, Heart, Beauty and Brat. In the picture, Athiya can be seen dressed in beautiful ethnic wear and taking a selfie while Suniel Shetty can be seen posing for the camera. Suniel's adorable birthday post for his daughter caught the attention of many including Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Kapoor and Sonu Sood among others. Birthday girl Athiya Shetty too commented on her father's post.

Reacting to her father's post for her birthday, Athiya commented "Love You" with a heart. Abhishek Bachchan was all hearts for Suniel's birthday post for Athiya. He dropped a red heart in the post's comment section. Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor and Sonu Sood wished Athiya a happy birthday. Sanjay Kapoor's comment read, "Happy birthday my dear," whereas Sonu Sood's comment read, "Happy birthday Athiya, have a fab year ahead."

Check out Suniel Shetty's birthday post for her daughter here:

Suniel Shetty shares a strong bond with his kids and often shares pictures with them. The actor, who is married to Mana Shetty, has two kids with her - Athiya and Ahan Shetty.

Check out a few pictures of Suniel Shetty with his kids and wife:

On the work front, Suniel Shetty is all set to make his digital debut with MX Player's Dharavi Bank. The show, directed by Samit Kakkad, also stars Vivek Oberoi in the lead role. Suniel Shetty recently shared the teaser of his show on his social media handles.