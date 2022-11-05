Suniel Shetty Is All Hearts For KL Rahul's Birthday Post For Girlfriend Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul shared this image. (courtesy: klrahul)

Athiya Shetty's boyfriend and cricketer KL Rahul had the cutest birthday post for his girlfriend. KL Rahul on Saturday posted a couple of cute pictures of himself with Athiya Shetty on his Instagram handle. In the picture, the cricketer can be seen posing with Athiya. The couple is sporting casual look. Athiya looks beautiful in a red sweater. Sharing three different pictures from the same outing, KL Rahul wrote, "Happy birthday to my joker (KL Rahul used a clown's emoji) you make everything better." Athiya Shetty was quick enough to respond to her boyfriend's post and commented "Love You" with a heart.

KL Rahul's post for Athiya Shetty also caught the attention of Athiya's father Suniel Shetty and her brother Ahan Shetty, both the father-son duo dropped hearts in the post's comment section. Others who reacted to KL Rahul's post were Saiyami Kher and Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff.

Athiya too had shared a picture with KL Rahul a few week ago. She captioned it "favourite one."

KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty have been dating for a while now. The couple is often seen commenting on each other's Instagram post. Athiya Shetty, who is the daughter of Suniel Shetty, made her Bollywood debut with 2015's film Hero, co-starring Sooraj Pancholi. She also made a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in 2019 titled Motichoor Chaknachoor.

Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty made his Bollywood debut with 2021 film Tadap, co-starring Tara Sutaria.