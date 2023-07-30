At Sonu Nigam's 50th Birthday Bash, Shabana Azmi, Jeetendra, Jackie Shroff And Other Celebs

Sonu Nigam's friends and contemporaries from the film industry also marked their presence at the party

Celebrated Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam, who turns 50 on July 30, threw a massive birthday bash in Mumbai on Saturday night which was attended by his industry friends and many veteran actors. For the occasion, Sonu Nigam slipped into a black suit and looked absolutely dapper. Also present at the party were film veterans Shabana Azmi, Jeetendra and Jacky Shroff. Shabana Azmi, who is at present, basking in the success of her film Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, attended the event in a beautiful kurta while Jeetendra put his best fashion foot forward in a shiny black ensemble. Ram Lakhan star Jackie Shroff made a stylish entry in a printed blazer and black pants.

Take a look at their pictures from last night:

4tlsi0bg
bh4dbaqg
7cihn3b8

oqr4qktg

Sonu Nigam's friends and contemporaries from the film industry also marked their presence at the party. Musicians like Anu Malik, Roop Kumar Rathod, Salim Merchant were pictured at the party.

See some more pictures:

bk52aflo
moif8fko
58gt7cq8

Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar was also part of the celebration along with his daughter and Mirzapur star Shriya Pilgaokar. The father-daughter duo was seen posing for the camera in style. Singer Rahul Vaidya, a former Indian Idol contestant in the year Sonu Nigam was the judge, also attended the party to celebrate the playback singer.

f4a21dkg
jpldu2o8

Mika Singh and T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar graced the event with their presence and also posed for the cameras.

Take a look at their picture together:

a70sqe4o

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam started his singing career in the year 1992 with the song Hum To Chhaila Ban Gaye from DD1's TV serial Talaash. He then went on to sing O Aasman Wale in the movie Aaja Meri Jaan in 1993. Since then, Sonu Nigam has lent his voice to several blockbuster songs for Shah Rukh Khan including Kal Ho Naa Ho, Yeh Dil Deewana and others.

