At Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani's Wedding, 'Gluten Free, Sugar Free' Food For Guests: Report

Ahead of Rakul Preet Singh's big fat Goa wedding to producer Jackky Bhagnani, a source close to the couple and overseeing the arrangements has confirmed that the food at the wedding will include items which are "gluten-free and sugar-free." Talking to Hindustan Times, the source said "A chef has been brought on board to design a menu which boasts of all kinds of Indian and international cuisines. What sets this wedding apart is the couple deciding to make a special menu for health-conscious guests."

The source added, "Imagine healthier alternatives to [food like] sushi, their favourite. Gluten-free and sugar-free items are a highlight."

Meanwhile, bride-to-be Rakul Preet Singh travelled to Goa on Saturday evening with her parents. The Doctor G actress was spotted outside the airport premises with her parents. Rakul Preet Singh looked radiant in an orange co-ord set as she smiled for the paparazzi. Rakul Preet Singh's boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani was also spotted at the airport as he flew out to Goa on the same day. The actor-producer was spotted in a printed shirt and pants.

On Saturday afternoon, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visited at the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to offer prayers ahead of their wedding. Rakul Preet Singh was dressed in a pink salwar suit. She kept her accessories minimal while Jackky wore a green kurta. He teamed it up with black pants. In a viral video from the venue, a paparazzo can be heard saying, "Congratulations, in advance." Another paparazzo teases Jackky with these words, "Sir, see you in Goa." To this, Jackky only smiles. The couple will reportedly get married in Goa on February 22. Take a look at the pictures here:

Earlier, a source close to the couple claimed that their Goa wedding will be eco-friendly. Talking to Hindustan Times, the source said, "No physical invites have been sent by the couple and their family. Also, no crackers will be burst at any point." Emphasizing on the couple's intent to have a green wedding, the source added, "These people will measure the carbon footprint generated during this couple's wedding ceremonies. They will then tell them how many trees are needed to be planted, in accordance with the footprint. It's a unique step taken definitely. The couple will themselves plant it, either immediately after the marriage ceremony or the following day.