Kate Middleton Meets College Boyfriend At Peter Phillips’ Royal Wedding

Kate Middleton crossed paths with her college boyfriend, Rupert Finch, at Prince William's cousin Peter Phillips' wedding over the weekend.



The Prince and Princess of Wales were attending Phillips' wedding to Harriet Sperling on June 6. Finch and his wife, Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs, also made an appearance at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, where the ceremony was held.



Kate Middleton wore a beige Roland Mouret frock with a matching hat and heels, while William opted for a traditional morning suit. Finch also wore a traditional suit and Lady Natasha chose a blue floral dress for the ceremony.



Kate Middleton briefly dated Finch while they were studying at the University of St. Andrews, People reported. At that time Kate was a freshman and Finch was in his fourth year.



The relationship was recreated in the sixth and final season of Netflix's The Crown. The relationship, however, did not last and Kate later started a romance with William.



Despite Kate's breakup with Rupert Finch, there was likely no awkward encounter between them at Peter and Harriet's wedding, as per People.



The pair seems to have remained friends even after their romance ended and Finch was a guest at William and Kate's royal wedding.



The royal wedding was also attended by Willem Marx, Kate's former boyfriend, and William's exes Jecca Craig, Arabella Musgrave, Olivia Hunt and Carly Massy-Birch.



After graduation, Finch completed his studies at the University of Law Guildford, graduating in 2004. At present, he works in Oxfordshire as a general counsel, South China Morning Post reported.



He tied the knot with Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2013. She is the co-founder of Beulah London, a luxury womenswear brand. Kate Middleton has often been spotted wearing pieces from the brand.



As for Kate Middleton, she and Prince William tied the knot in a grand ceremony in 2011.



In their engagement interview in 2010, William spoke about how their relationship started. “We were friends for over a year first, and it just sort of blossomed from then on,” he said.



“We just spent more time with each other, had a good giggle, had lots of fun and realized we shared the same interests and just had a really good time,” the British royal recalled.



The couple share three children - Louis, Charlotte and George.