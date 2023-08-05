Commonwealth Youth Games 2023: Madhavan And Wife Sarita Cheer For Son Vedaant

Madhavan posted the video. (Courtesy: R. Madhavan)

It's a proud moment for actor R. Madhavan. His son Vedaant Madhavan is competing in the Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 at Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. Well, this is not it. Vedaant also became the flagbearer of the 24-member Indian contingent at the opening ceremony. The proud dad dropped a special post on Instagram rooting for his son as well as the entire Indian squad. Sharing the video from the opening ceremony, R. Madhavan wrote, “Goooo INDIAAAA. ALL THE VERY VERY BEST. #youthcommonwealthgames2023 @swimmingfederation.in @ansadxb.” Reacting to the post, Shilpa Shetty, a close friend of Madhavan and his wife Sarita Birje, wrote, “Awwwwww….Can see Vedaant holding the flag such a proud moment.” TV actress Nidhi Uttam also commented: “Wow! So proud of you…your son is a champ.”

The Commonwealth Youth Games 2023 began at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain from today. The tournament will end on August 11.

R. Madhavan's wife Sarita Birje Madhavan, in an Instagram post, shared some important details about the Commonwealth Youth Games. The live streaming of Trinbago 2023 will be available in India on the official YouTube channel of Trinidad Tobago Olympic Committee. However, no TV channel in India will live broadcast the games. “For those interested …. Would love to share some info on Indian team at VII Commonwealth youth games 2023 held in Trinidad & Tobago. All the best team India,” read Sarita Birje's caption.

In the comments, actress Shilpa Shirodkar wrote, “All the best Team India.”

Along with Vedaant Madhavan, India's swimming squad includes national record holders Hashika Ramachandra (women's medley) and Palak Joshi (women's backstroke), among others.

The last edition of the Commonwealth Youth Games was held in the Bahamas in 2017. At the prestigious sporting event, India took home 11 medals – four gold, one silver and six bronze.