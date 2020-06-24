At 5, Myra Wanted To Sue Whoever Invented School, Mehr Jesia Reveals On Daughter's Birthday

Mehr Jesia shared this image of Myra. (courtesy: mehrjesia)

Mehr Jesia's Instagram profile is brimming with love because it is her daughter Myra's birthday. The former supermodel shared multiple memories in the form of throwback pictures on Wednesday. Adding an equally adorable caption to her post, Mehr Jesia wrote: "Happy birthday my Myra. When you were born, you were your Mahikaa didi's best gift. At 5, you wanted to sue the person who invented school and exams. At 10, you wanted to adopt all animals and would spend all your money on looking after them. My baby, on your 15th, I thank you for all your love and laughs and pray that you always stay your strong loving caring beautiful self."

Meanwhile, Myra's father and Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal posted a picture collage, featuring the birthday girl. He wrote: "Happy birthday my Mypie. May you enjoy today and the rest of the year, more than ice cream, painting, riding, babysitting, animal loving and macaroni and cheese. Of course, you will get all of the above. Happy birthday Myra."

Mehr Jesia and Arjun Rampal announced their separation after 20 years of togetherness in 2018. "After a 20-year-long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths. We feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth. We have always been solid when it has come to us, we will continue to be solid for each other and our loved ones, as we embark upon a new journey," the former couple had jointly released this statement.

Arjun Rampal is currently dating model Gabriella Demetriades. She owns a fashion label named Deme Love. Arjun and Gabriella are parents to a boy named Arik. Arjun Rampal has two daughters Mahikaa and Myra with his estranged wife Mehr Jesia.