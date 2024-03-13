Asked What Kareena Kapoor Did To Irritate Her In Childhood Days, Sister Karisma Said This

Karisma shared this image. (courtesy: KarismaKapoor)

Karisma Kapoor, who is ready to grab eyeballs with her Netflix film Murder Mubarak, shared secrets from her childhood days in a promotional video. No points for guessing her secrets feature anecdotes about younger sister Kareena Kapoor. Karisma shared a video titled Getting Candid With Karisma on her Instagram feed. When asked to share about one thing that her sister would do specifically to irritate her in childhood days, Karisma promptly said, "Oh my God. Grab all my jeans and never return them." Karisma was also asked if she had done something to bully her as an elder sister. Karisma's reply was, "Oh my God. I am such a good elder sister." She added, "Never. No bullying ever." Sharing the video, Karisma wrote in the caption, "Sometimes even the mysterious girlies need to get a lil candid. Murder Mubarak premieres 15 March, only on Netflix!" Take a look:

Kareena and Karisma Kapoor never fail to set sister goals. They always cheer for each other's work. After Kareena Kapoor's The Buckhingham Murders' screening at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, Karisma shared an appreciation post for her. She wrote, "Always ur biggest cheerleader. can't wait for everyone to see what you have done in #TheBuckhinghamMurders." She also added the hashtag sisterlove. Take a look:

On Kareena's last birthday, Karisma shared a cute throwback picture from their childhood days. She wrote in the caption, "Always by ur side. Because ur simply the best. love you mostest. Happy birthday sister." Take a look:

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

Karisma Kapoor's next project titled Brown. She will also be seen in Murder Mubarak alongside Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Kapoor. Karisma is known for hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others.