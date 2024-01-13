Kareena Kapoor Struck Throwback Gold In Her Photo Archive. See Pic With Sister Karisma

Karisma and Kareena in a throwback. (courtesy: kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor took a trip down the memory lane and dug out throwback gold from her photo archives. On Saturday, the superstar shared an old photograph on her Instagram profile and it features little Kareena with sister Karisma Kapoor. The picture happens to be from Kareena's childhood days. She added one helluva caption to the post. "This is how I wear my confidence.... like this hairstyle...always and forever." We couldn't agree more. She accompanied the post with the hashtag #Mood.

Kareena Kapoor's throwback game is super strong. Here is a post she shared for sister Karisma earlier and captioned it, "My numero uno."

In terms of work, Kareena Kapoor was last seen in Jaane Jaan, co-starring Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The actress will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders premiered at the opening night of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai earlier last year.

Karisma Kapoor's next project titled Brown. Her breakout film was Raja Hindustaani, opposite Aamir Khan. She featured in several hit films including Dil To Pagal Hai, Judwaa, Biwi No 1 among others. Apart from commercially successful films, Karisma also starred in critically acclaimed movies like Zubeidaa and Fiza to name a few. Karisma Kapoor was also seen in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq.