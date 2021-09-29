Asked If She Is Moving To Mumbai, This Is How Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacted

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared this image. (courtesy: samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Highlights Samantha interacted with her fans on Instagram

"Hyderabad is my home," she said

"I will continue to live here very happily," she added

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a woman of few words, on her clothing brand Saaki's first anniversary, interacted with her fans in a session on Instagram, where she answered some of the questions asked by her fans. She was asked by a fan: "Are you really moving to Mumbai?" Samantha replied, "I don't know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very happily." This is the video of Samantha's reply, shared by fan clubs.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her husband Naga Chaitanya, often find a spot on the trends' list for speculation over their relationship status - as per reports, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are headed for a split.

The speculations about the couple's rift started when Samantha Prabhu Ruth dropped her surname Akkineni on social media. The actress changed her display name on Instagram and Twitter to 'S'. In an interview with Film Companion, she addressed the hype around her name change and said, "The thing is, even with trolling for The Family Man or this, I don't react to them. That is how I have always been. I don't react to this kind of noise and I don't intend on doing so as well."

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are co-stars of films like Manam, Ye Maaya Chesave and Autonagar Surya, got married in 2017. The couple had two weddings - one in accordance with South India rituals preceded by a Christian wedding. They also co-starred in the film Majili. Samantha Ruth Prabhu will next be seen in Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and Shaakuntalam.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her big digital debut with The Family Man 2 and she is making headlines for her role as Raji, an unwavering Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter on a suicide mission in the series.