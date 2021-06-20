Asked If She Got Vaccinated, Lara Dutta Had The Best Reply Ever

Lara Dutta shared this image. (courtesy larabhupathi)

Lara Dutta began trending on Sunday after she gave an ROFL reply to a fan on Twitter. The 43-year-old-actress was recently asked by a fan on Twitter if she got her dose of the COVID-19 vaccination shot. The actress, adding a dose of humour, said that just because she did not post a picture from the session on social media, doesn't mean it did not happen. "Did you get vaccinated," asked the fan. Lara Dutta's reply: "Yes! Just because I didn't post a picture doesn't mean it didn't happen." She accompanied her tweet with a couple of LOL emojis.

Yes!!! Just because I didn't post a picture doesn't mean it didn't happen!! https://t.co/AQqOY7npbH — Lara Dutta Bhupathi (@LaraDutta) June 18, 2021

In terms of work, Lara Dutta awaits the release of her upcoming movieBell Bottom, in which she co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. The film will open in cinemas worldwide on July 27. Bell Bottom was Bollywood's first film to shoot at an international location after the nationwide lockdown last year. The film is co-produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli, the Don series of films and Welcome To New York, to name a few.

Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira. She was last seen in the web-series Hundred that released last year.