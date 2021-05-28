Nothing To See Here, Just A Glimpse Of Lara Dutta's Yoga Routine

Lara Dutta in a still from her Instagram story (courtesy larabhupathi)

Highlights Lara Dutta shared a yoga pic on her Instagram story

"Strong is sexy," she wrote

Lara often shares glimpses of her work out routine on Instagram

Hello there, Lara Dutta. The 43-year-old actress takes her work out routines very seriously, glimpses of which she often shares on Instagram. On Friday, while the world was busy enjoying for TGIF feels, Lara Dutta rolled out the yoga mat for some intense stretching. Lara Dutta posted a photo of her yoga session on her Instagram story and shared her fitness mantra for the week. "Strong is the new sexy," Lara captioned her photo, in which she can be seen practicing yoga in an open space at home. Lara also shared a glimpse of her post yoga glow in another Instagram story.

Here's how Lara Dutta prepped for the weekend:

On Instagram, Lara Dutta is one of those celebs who like to keep things real. She often shares close-up shots of herself with captions such as: "Be unafraid to live in your own skin!" and "Soaking in some sun, in my favourite morning spot!" Lara Dutta's favourite hashtag: "It's cool to be 40." Here are some no-filter selfies of the former beauty queen.

Lara Dutta and former tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi got married in 2011 and are parents to a daughter named Saira. Lara Dutta was crowned Miss Universe in 2000, just three years after which she stepped into Bollywood with 2003 film Andaaz. She is best known for starring in films such as Bhagam Bhag, Kaal, Partner, Chalo Dilli and the Don series. Last seen in Welcome To New York, Lara Dutta co-stars with Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in upcoming movie Bell Bottom.