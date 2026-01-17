Asked If Husband Mufti Anas Sayed "Brainwashed" Her To Quit Showbiz, Sana Khan Says, "He Was The One Who Guided Me"

Former actor Sana Khan recently spoke about leaving showbiz and beginning a new chapter in her personal life.

What's Happening

In a recent conversation with actor Rashami Desai, Sana described the entire journey as private and intentionally kept away from public attention.

She featured in films such as Jai Ho and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, and the web series Special OPS, and rose to wider popularity after her appearance on Bigg Boss 6.

In 2020, at a time when her career was at its peak, she announced her decision to step away from the entertainment industry, saying she wished to "serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator." She later married Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed.

Talking about her wedding, Sana said that it was kept confidential, with only her parents aware of the details.

She said, "When our marriage was finalised, it was a top secret, nobody knew except for my mom and dad. Nobody even knew the groom's name. When I was applying mehndi, the mehndi artist asked me what the groom's name was. I told her to leave it blank, we'll write it next time."

She also reflected on the changes she was experiencing during that period and clarified that her decision to move away from the film industry came from within.

She added, "The situation was such that major changes were happening in my life. I was literally transforming into a different person. And this was not something caused by my husband, it was something I wanted for myself. He was the one who guided me in that direction."

Responding to criticism and online claims that her husband had influenced her decisions, Sana rejected the idea.

She stated, "Nobody can brainwash you; it's never like that. I wanted peace. A person may get money, fame, name, and respect, but eventually, they keep searching for inner peace."

She added, "They say that when your surroundings aren't right, your decisions also tend to be wrong. As time passed, I learned a few things, and that's why I value my relationship with him so much. I keep telling my husband that I could have never found anyone better than him. It was indeed a tough decision, but I went for it."

Background

Sana further shared that even members of her extended family were unaware of her marriage. She recalled that when her cousins saw her husband for the first time, they were surprised. "When my cousins saw him in the mosque, they called my cousin sister and said, 'This is Maulana Anas!'"

She also spoke about the wedding arrangements, noting that most of the expenses were handled by her husband. "Except for the mehndi, which I paid for myself, all the expenses, the nikah, accommodation and food for my family, and the reception, everything was taken care of by my husband."

Recently, actor Zareen Khan also spoke about Sana, saying that she had always been religious, even during her years in films and television.

Speaking to Hindi Rush, Zareen said, "Faith is a very intimate relationship between you and God. You don't have to publicise it. Sana was always religious, but she made a complete switch when she got married to Maulana sahab. It's her life, and I'm happy for her."