Asked If He Plans To Launch His Sons In Bollywood, Bobby Deol Said This

Bobby Deol with son Aryaman. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

Bobby Deol, who is basking in the success of Animal, in a recent interaction with India Today, opened up about his sons Aryaman and Dharam's acting plans. Speaking to India Today, Bobby Deol said this, "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry." Actor Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja, a costume designer in 1996. The couple have two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.

When asked if he has any plans to launch his sons, like the way his brother Sunny Deol did with his son Karan Deol, the actor said, "No, I haven't planned any of that right now. I just want Aryaman to train and really work hard on himself. He just graduated from NYU Stern with Honors. He is one child who puts all his mind and really works hard. Both my boys have different qualities. My youngest son during Covid himself filmmaking on his own. The photographs that you see on my Instagram, most of them, are by him. He loves everything about filmmaking, from editing to background, visuals, all things. When we are watching a movie, he will talk about the technical side, and I'm like okay I don't know any of that. So this is how it is. Every child is especially special, so let's see what the future holds for them. I mean I can't predict anything. I just want them to be happy and successful."

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few.

The actor is basking in the success of Animal , co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, he revealed during Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8.