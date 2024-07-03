Asked If Brother-In-Law Nupur Shikhare Helped With Maharaj Fitness Prep, Junaid Khan Said This

Junaid Khan in Maharaj. (courtesy: YouTube)

Aamir Khan's son Junaid recently made his Bollywood debut with the Netflix film Maharaj. For his role in the film, Junaid underwent a drastic physical transformation. He lost over 25 kgs. During an interview with ETimes, he was asked if his brother-in-law Nupur Shikhare was involved with the physical transformation process. Junaid replied, "He wasn't... he's something else... cannot compete there. By the time I auditioned for Laal (Laal Singh Chaddha), I had begun losing weight in a year, I lost a bunch of weight, and about a year later Maharaj happened. At that time Adi Sir said, look you've lost a lot of weight and you are looking really good but a little more. So I took 2 years to lose weight."

Directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, the film also stars Jaideep Ahlawat as an antagonist and Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari in key roles. Junaid Khan will next be seen in a film with Sai Pallavi. He has signed another untitled film with actress Khushi Kapoor.

Nupur Shikhare and Junaid's sister Ira Khan got married in Udaipur in January this year. The wedding festivities were followed by a grand starry reception in Mumbai. The couple got engaged in September 2022. Nupur Shikhare proposed to Ira at the Ironman Italy, where he participated. Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. Nupur Shikhare is a fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.