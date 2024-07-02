Junaid Khan Reveals He Auditioned For Dad Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

Image was shared on X. (Image courtesy: priyankaroy2706)

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan recently made his acting debut with the Netflix movie, Maharaj. In a recent interview, however, Junaid revealed that he had auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha. “I had actually auditioned for Laal Singh Chaddha which Papa has talked about publicly, but it didn't work out. Papa (Aamir Khan) was very keen that I do the film,” Junaid told E-Times. On being asked what role he auditioned for, the Maharaj director Siddharth P Malhotra revealed that it was for the role of protagonist, Laal Singh Chaddha. “It was this audition that Adi ( Aditya Chopra) and I saw, and what an audition that was… it was outstanding and if that clip can be released at some point in time, it would be great,” the director added.

Junaid Khan, who has been gaining praise for his role in his debut film Maharaj, recently discussed what drew him to portraying Karsandas Mulji in the movie. In an interview with ANI, Junaid Khan reflected on his inspiration from Karsandas Mulji's story, emphasising, "He was a real person who in 1862 was talking about those things which even today are happening. It happens in society today. And it happens in every society. And at that time he was fighting about it. When we didn't have that much knowledge. So I found the character and the story very inspirational. That there is a man who had so much understanding back then."

On what drew him to the script, the Maharaj actor revealed, "I have been auditioning since 2017. I liked the story when Siddharth P Malhotra approached me for the film. I loved the script when it was narrated to me and I had faith that Siddharth P Malhotra will make such sensitive film properly.”

Maharaj explores the historic 1862 Maharaj Libel Case, a pivotal legal battle in India, focusing on the influential figure of social reformer Karsandas Mulji. The film, directed by Sidharth P Malhotra and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) Entertainment, also features Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari.