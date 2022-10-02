Asked How He Trained For Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra Said This: "Used To Carry Backpacks Of 20 Kgs"

Sidharth Malhotra shared this picture. (courtesy: sidmalhotra)

Sidharth Malhotra, who played the role of Vikram Batra in Shershaah, recently spoke about how he trained for the movie in Kargil. Speaking to NDTV, during the Banega Swasth India (BSI) campaign, he said, "We were shooting at about 14,000 feet and actual war happened at about 18,000 feet. The terrain is so sharp that one false move can injure you in Kargil. We were training on getting stamina. We trained with Army and used to carry backpacks of 20 kgs and climb up. During the shootings also we did the same. It started with diets; we have to be very particular about the food habits. You cannot consume chemicals that increase your heart rate."

He added, "I found it easier comparatively, as I have been exercising and it is in my daily habit." When asked about how important is for him to stay physically fit, he said, "Exercise is something that I'm addicted to. It's something I recommend everyone to do. In today's lifestyle it's a must and the day your body becomes an obstacle then it defeats the purpose of this amazing life that we all can live and get to live."

Helmed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma productions, Sidharth Malhotra played the role of Vikram Batra. The movie also featured Kiara Advani as his love interest. The actor received immense applause for his performance in the movie.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in Mission Majnu with Rashmika Mandanna, Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh and Yodha with Disha Patani.