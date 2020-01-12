Ashmit Patel And Maheck Chahal Call Off Wedding: 'I Left Him, Had To Take The Step'

Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal got engaged in 2017 (courtesy ashmitpatel)

Actors and former Bigg Boss contestants Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal, who were engaged for over two years, have called off their engagement and wedding, reported Times Of India. Confirming reports about their split, Maheck told the publication: "I left Ashmit. I had to take that step and walk out." Meanwhile, Ashmit also reiterated that he and Maheck are no longer a couple and asked that privacy be maintained for such a personal matter: "It's true that we are no longer together. I would request privacy on this matter, and would not like to comment," TOI quoted him as saying. Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal got engaged in 2017.

A source close to the ex-couple told TOI that they were looking forward to a destination wedding sometime this year but they reportedly decided to reschedule the wedding owing to their differences: "They got engaged in August 2017, and were planning a destination wedding a year later. However compatibility issues cropped up and so, they decided to push the wedding." But they reportedly split up a few months ago: "Things gradually deteriorated, and a few months ago, they finally parted ways," TOI quoted the source as saying.

Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal filled up their Instagram with loved-up posts in August 2017 from when they got engaged: "She said YES!" he wrote while Maheck had added: "He stole my heart, so I'm going to steal his last name. I said yes." The posts appear to have been removed from their respective Instagram accounts. Ashmit had proposed to Maheck during a vacation in Spain.

Ashmit Patel and Maheck Chahal have participated in controversial Bigg Boss but in different seasons. Ashmit ranked third in season 3 while Maheck was a runner-up of season 5. Together, Ashmit and Maheck have participated in reality show Power Couple.