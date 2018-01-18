Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Ashmit Patel And Maheck Chahal To Get Married Soon

Ashmit Patel proposed to Maheck Chahal in August, last year

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 18, 2018 21:13 IST
3 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Ashmit Patel And Maheck Chahal To Get Married Soon

Ashmit Patel with Maheck Chahal. (Image courtesy: Ashmit Patel )

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Ashmit Patel revealed his marriage plans with Maheck Chahal
  2. The couple will soon get married in Europe
  3. Ashmit and Maheck are ex-Bigg Boss contestants
Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Ashmit Patel will soon get married to actress Maheck Chahal. In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Ashmit revealed his marriage plans and said ""Maybe in August or September" while Maheck told: "We just recently got engaged. We have an apartment that we are renovating at this moment. It will take another four-five months, you know half of the year." Ashmit and Maheck have been dating for a while now and Ashmit proposed to Maheck in August, last year. Ashmit's marriage proposal to Maheck was indeed adorable and happened in Spain. He went down on his knees with a ring in his hand - the photo of which was shared by Ashmit on social media.

Ashmit also shared his wedding plans. He said, "Maheck wants a traditional gurudwara ceremony with pheras, which we will arrange for in Europe, followed by a winter reception in Mumbai."

This is how Ashmit proposed to Maheck.
 


Recently, Ashmit also revealed about how he planned to ask Maheck for marriage. He said, "I took her to a Belgian café. On the pretext of going to the washroom, I had a little chat with the waiter, who brought the ring in a bowl turned upside down on a plate of strawberries. Surprisingly, instead of the dessert, Maheck wanted to go down to the pier. She pushed the plate towards me. I finally, lifted the bowl off to reveal the ring and went down on one knee. In all the confusion, I forgot to ask her to marry me," Pinkvilla quoted Ashmit as saying.

Comments
Close [X]
Of his relationship, Ashmit said, "We've been acquaintances for 14 years, and when Maheck moved back from Norway around three years ago, she joined the same gym that I went to. In this fast-paced world, it's great to have someone to unwind with. I am blessed I found a co-star and partner in her."

Both Ashmit and Maheck have been contestants of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss in different seasons. Ashmit and Maheck have also done a reality show titled Power Couple together.

Trending

ashmit patel maheck chahal marriedashmit patel maheck chahal bigg bosstelevision

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
South Africa vs IndiaICC Under-19 World CupYogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsPadmaavat

................................ Advertisement ................................