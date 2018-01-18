Ex-Bigg Boss Contestants Ashmit Patel And Maheck Chahal To Get Married Soon Ashmit Patel proposed to Maheck Chahal in August, last year

Ashmit Patel with Maheck Chahal. (Image courtesy: Ashmit Patel ) New Delhi: Highlights Ashmit Patel revealed his marriage plans with Maheck Chahal The couple will soon get married in Europe Ashmit and Maheck are ex-Bigg Boss contestants Bigg Boss contestant Ashmit Patel will soon get married to actress Maheck Chahal. In a recent interview with



Ashmit also shared his wedding plans. He said, "Maheck wants a traditional gurudwara ceremony with pheras, which we will arrange for in Europe, followed by a winter reception in Mumbai."



This is how Ashmit proposed to Maheck.

She said YES!!! @maheckchahal #downonmyknee #engagement #ring #butwhichfinger #partnerforlife #bae #yesididit #aboutlastweek A post shared by Ashmit Patel (@ashmitpatel) on Aug 18, 2017 at 12:55am PDT



Recently, Ashmit also revealed about how he planned to ask Maheck for marriage. He said, "I took her to a Belgian café. On the pretext of going to the washroom, I had a little chat with the waiter, who brought the ring in a bowl turned upside down on a plate of strawberries. Surprisingly, instead of the dessert, Maheck wanted to go down to the pier. She pushed the plate towards me. I finally, lifted the bowl off to reveal the ring and went down on one knee. In all the confusion, I forgot to ask her to marry me," Pinkvilla quoted Ashmit as saying.



Of his relationship, Ashmit said, "We've been acquaintances for 14 years, and when Maheck moved back from Norway around three years ago, she joined the same gym that I went to. In this fast-paced world, it's great to have someone to unwind with. I am blessed I found a co-star and partner in her."



Both Ashmit and Maheck have been contestants of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss in different seasons. Ashmit and Maheck have also done a reality show titled Power Couple together.



