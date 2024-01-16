YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani Is Unrecognizable Post Weight Loss. 'Hero Loading,' Read The Comments

Ashish Chanchlani shared this on Instagram. (courtesy: Ashish Chanchlani)

YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani is making headlines these days and it's not just because of his hilarious videos. The content creator has undergone a significant weight loss transformation and is truly setting fitness goals. In his recent Instagram post, Ashish shared a picture from the gym, flexing his flat stomach and toned biceps. In his humorous caption, the star wrote, “Fitness : Fitness is that one thing that can take you anywhere and make sure that hello ji main toh check kar raha hu tum sab saale mera caption padhte bhi ho ki nai agar nai padhte toh abhi pata chal jaega haramkhoro islie beeche mein ye ghusa diya lekin caption end aisa karunga ki lage kuch fitness pe bhashan diya hai [I am checking to see if all of you all even read my captions. If you don't read them, I'll find out now. That's why I inserted this in the middle. But I'll end the caption in such a way that it seems like I've given a lecture on fitness] is what gets you there finally,” along with biceps, evil eye, and red heart emojis.

After viewing the pictures, fans and fellow celebrities heaped praises on the content creator. Actor Vikrant Massey exclaimed, “Maa Kasam!!! HERO LOADING,” accompanied by a raised hand and evil eye emoji. YouTuber Arvind Kharra humorously pleaded, “Bhai ashish ka account vapis dedo [Please give back Ashish's account],” using a crying face emoji. Actor Sharad Kelkar, expressed disbelief, asking, “Ye kaun hai? [Who is this?]” Actress Barkha Singh affectionately commented, “Aashu! Ekdummmmm,” along with hugs and fire emoji.

Even as Ashish Chanchlani dedicates more time to his fitness goals, he's not missing the chance to entertain us with humorous videos amid his workout sessions. About a week ago, he shared a video titled “Things you can say both in a Gym and Bedroom.” He shared the post with the caption: “Well, you all can continue this in the comment section, let it be the most obnoxious comment section ever.”

Here are some glimpses of Ashish showing off his amazing transformation:

Whether it's fitness inspiration or comedy videos, Ashish Chanchlani seems to have a knack for keeping his audience entertained.