Asha Bhosle Visits Lata Mangeshkar At The Hospital, Says Singer Is 'Stable Now'

Singer Asha Bhosle visited her sister Lata Mangeshkar at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on Saturday evening, reported news agency ANI. On Saturday, Lata Mangeshkar was once again put on ventilator support after her health condition started deteriorating. After her visit, the 88-year-old singer shared an update about Lata Mangeshkar's health and said, "The doctor has said that she is stable now," reported news agency ANI. Lata Mangeshkar, 92, was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the legendary singer at the hospital, said that the singer "is under aggressive therapy. We are continuously observing her. She continues to be in ICU, she is under serious observation," reported ANI on Saturday afternoon.

Lata Mangeshkar recovered from COVID-19 and pneumonia in late January. The singer's team has actively been sharing updates on her health.

Lata Mangeshkar, known as the 'Nightingale of India,' has sung in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali and other regional languages. She has been honoured with the Bharat Ratna, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Dadasaheb Phalke Award as well as several National and Filmfare Awards. Lata Mangeshkar's last complete album was for 2004 Bollywood release Veer-Zaara.

Lata Mangeshkar began singing to support her family after the death of her father Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar 1942. He was a classical singer and theatre actor. In Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar got her first major break with the song Dil Mera Toda from the 1948 film Majboor. However, her song Aayega Aanewaala from the movie Mahal (1949) became her first major hit.

(With inputs from ANI)