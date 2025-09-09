When Pregnant Asha Bhosle Was Asked to Leave Home by "Abusive" Husband: "If I Had Not Met Mr. Bhosle..."

Asha Bhosle celebrated her 92nd birthday yesterday. The living legend did not have a blissful married life. Though the veteran singer never openly complained about her "abusive" husband, she once revealed that her family didn't talk to her for a long time because she married against their wishes.

During an interview with Kavita Chhiber, Asha Bhosle opened up about abuse in her first marriage.

"I did get married at a very young age to a man who was 20 years older than I was." Asha Bhosle married 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle at the age of 16.

"It was a love marriage and Lata didi did not speak to me for a long time. She disapproved of the alliance. The family was very conservative, and they could not handle a singing star for a daughter-in-law." On the other hand, Ganpatrao did not approve of Asha getting close to her family, especially Lata Mangeshkar.

It was only after Asha's second son Hemant was born that things started to become a bit easier. But happiness didn't last long. When Asha Bhosle was pregnant with her third child, she was asked to leave home after facing domestic abuse for a long period.

She said, "There was abuse and ill-treatment, and I finally was asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son Anand, and I did go back to my mother, sisters, and brother. I do not blame anyone and have no ill will. I feel if I had not met Mr. Bhosle, I would not have had these three amazing children and life turned out okay."

Asha Bhosle later married RD Burman in 1980. It was a second marriage for both of them.

Reports suggest Burman pursued her dedicatedly and finally won her over.

After a few years, they started living separately. Burman's lifestyle reportedly caused a rift between the two. However, they continued to have love and mutual admiration for each other until he died in 1994.