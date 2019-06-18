As Lakshya Clocks 15 Years, Hrithik Roshan Shares A Heartfelt Note

A still from the title track of film Lakshya. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

As Lakshya clocked 15 years of its release on Tuesday, its lead actor Hrithik Roshan said the film resonated with his phase of self discovery as an actor. "A beautiful story of self discovery that touched my life in many ways. Lakshya resonated with my phase of self discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani," Hrithik tweeted. Calling it a special movie, Hrithik added: "It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here's to 15 years Of Lakshya, a film that will always be very special."

A beautiful story of self discovery that touched my life in many ways. Lakshya resonated with my phase of self discovery as an actor. It gave me a friendship of a decade and half with @FarOutAkhtar & @ritesh_sid. (1/2) https://t.co/gSbgOjl5zq — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 18, 2019

It blessed me with the overwhelming love from my audience. Here's to #15yearsOfLakshya, a film that will always be very special :) (2/2) — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) June 18, 2019

Lakshya is a 2004 Indian romantic war drama, directed by Farhan and produced by Ritesh. It also stars Preity Zinta and Amitabh Bachchan.

Farhan also marked the occasion with a Twitter post: "Feels like yesterday."

Hrithik plays the role of Lieutenant (later acting Captain) Karan Shergill, who develops from an aimless young man into an army officer. It is a coming-of-age story set against a fictionalized backdrop of the 1999 Kargil War.