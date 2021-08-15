Aryan Khan, Who 'Forgot About The Mandatory Graduation Post,' Shared This

Aryan Khan shared this image. (courtesy ___aryan___)

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's son Aryan Khan finally managed to put up a picture from his graduation day on his social media profile, on Sunday evening. Aryan is only a few months late in sharing the "mandatory graduation post" (his words) on his Instagram handle. Posting a picture, Aryan Khan wrote in his caption: "Forgot about the mandatory graduation post. Better late than never I guess." Aryan Khan graduated from University of South California's School of Cinematic Arts (batch of 2020). Before joining college, Aryan Khan was classmates with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda at Sevenoaks School. Their batch passed out from school in 2016.

Shah Rukh Khan married Gauri Khan in 1991. The star couple are parents to Aryan, 23, (their eldest child), Suhana and 8-year-old AbRam. Aryan Khan graduated from University Of South California. Suhana (21) is pursuing her higher studies in New York, while AbRam stays with his parents in Mumbai.

Speaking to David Letterman in 2019, Shah Rukh revealed that his son Aryan has no plans of pursuing acting as a career: "Aryan doesn't have what it takes to be an actor and he realises that too but he's a good writer. I think wanting to be an actor has to come from within. Something you really need to do and find a set of skill that helps you do it and learn it. But I think I realised it from him when he said that to me. He came to me and said, 'I don't think I want to act'," Shah Rukh Khan said during the interview.

In terms of work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in 2018 film Zero, co-starring Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. He will next be seen in his much-awaited film Pathan, alongside Deepika Padukone.

Gauri Khan is an interior decorator and she owns the plush Gauri Khan Designs in Mumbai. She has given makeovers to several suburban Mumbai restaurants and celebrity homes over the years. She has redecorated homes for several Bollywood A-listers. She has designed restaurants like Arth and Sanchos. Other than that, she is a film producer and made her debut as an author with a book titled My Life In Design.