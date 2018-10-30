Arshad Warsi To Recreate His Song Aankh Maare For Simmba

Arshad Warsi shared this image. (Image courtesy: arshad_warsi )

Highlights The original version of the song featured Arshad Warsi "Rohit Shetty asked me to do a special appearance," said Arshad Warsi "I was more than happy to oblige," he added

Actor Arshad Warsi is all set to feature in a special song in Rohit Shetty's forthcoming film Simmba, reports news agency IANS. The 50-year-old actor will feature in the redux version of the song Aankh Maare, which has especially been recreated for Simmba. Interestingly, the original version of the song Aankh Maare, from the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne, was also picturised on Arshad Warsi and actress Simran. "Simmba has the remix version of my song Aankh Maare... So, Rohit Shetty asked me to do a special appearance and I was more than happy to oblige," IANS quoted Arshad as saying.

Arshad Warsi, who recently shot for the song, shared his experience of working with Ranveer Singh, who plays the lead role inSimmba. Arshad tweeted: "Once again it is absolutely clear to me why Deepika Padukone is in love with Ranveer Singh. It is so easy to fall in love with him... loved working with you buddy."

Take a look at Arshad Warsi's tweet here:

Once again it is absolutely clear to me why @deepikapadukone is in love with @RanveerOfficial it is so easy to fall in love with him... loved working with you buddy... — Arshad Warsi (@ArshadWarsi) October 30, 2018

Arshad Warsi and Rohit Shetty have worked together in several films including Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Sunday and Golmaal 3. Their last collaborative project was the 2017 comedy film Golmaal Again.

Meanwhile, the film's lead pair Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan occupied a spot on the trends list on Tuesday, after pictures, reportedly from a song shoot surfaced on social media. Take a look at the viral pictures here:

Directed by Rohit Shetty, Simmbais a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Temper. The film went on floors in Hyderabad in June this year. It has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it also features Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

Simmba is slated to release on December 28.

(With inputs from IANS)