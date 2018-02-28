Arjun Rampal Posts Same Fake Pic As Shahid Kapoor. The Internet Pulls Him Up

Last February, actor Shahid Kapoor posted a viral picture of a cheetah-deer hunt and got massively trolled. It was a fake picture and the story behind it suggested that the photographer went into depression after clicking it. A year later, Shahid's colleague Arjun Rampal posted the same picture on Instagram and with the same story which reads as, "The photographer of this photograph went into depression after this shot. A mother deer and her two kids were being chased by cheetahs. Slowly she slowed down so that her kids could run away. The expression on her face is watching if the kids kept running and were safe. #mothers #love #pureemotions." Arjun's post has received severe backlash.
"Please be careful what you share. The photographer himself later declared that it wasn't true" and "that's a fake story, please don't circulate such things without knowing the truth, a lot people follow you" are some of the comments posted.
Now, here's the truth behind picture, posted by the photographer herself. "My stranglehold photo went viral with a completely ridiculous fake story accompanying it, and implications I fell into depression after I took it (seriously who comes up with this c$*p?!?) - not to mention the gross copyright violations. Sensationalism at its best - complete fiction so that people get more likes on their page," he wrote.
