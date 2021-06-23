Arjun Kapoor, Ready To 'Rock'? Navya Naveli Nanda Is

Arjun Kapoor shared this picture.(Image courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Highlights He shared three pictures

He can be seen dressed in a blue shirt

"Somethings are predictable about me," he wrote in the caption

Actor Arjun Kapoor, on Wednesday, treated his fans to a bunch of new pictures of himself. The pictures feature the 35-year-old actor dressed in a blue shirt. He can be seen wearing a white T-shirt underneath. In the caption of his post, Arjun Kapoor wrote about his love for the colour blue. "Somethings are predictable about me...and one of them is my love for my favourite color," Arjun wrote in the caption of his post. He also added a blue heart emoji to the caption. The actor's new pictures received scores of comments from his fans on Instagram. Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda also dropped a comment on Arjun's post and wrote: "Jai Mata Di Let's ROCK."

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's new pictures here:

The actor recently got himself inked with a new tattoo. He gave us a glimpse of his tattoo through a video that he posted on Instagram. Arjun got a tattoo of the letter 'A' and a spade which together form the ace of spades. He dedicated his tattoo to his sister Anshula Kapoor. "She is the Ace up my sleeve, Anshula Kapoor and I, intertwined forever in life and also by the letter A," he wrote in the caption.

Check out Arjun's new tattoo here:

On Father's Day, Arjun Kapoor shared two family pictures featuring him and his siblings with his father, filmmaker Boney Kapoor. The pictures featured Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor with Boney Kapoor.

In terms of work, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Kaashvi Nair's Sardar Ka Grandson, co-staring Rakul Preet Singh and Neena Gupta. He was also seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, co-starring Parineeti Chopra.