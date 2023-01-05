Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor-Shikhar Pahariya And Others At Rhea Kapoor's Dinner Party

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Malaika Arora pictured at Rhea Kapoor's house.

Film producer Rhea Kapoor hosted a dinner party on Wednesday night and it was attended by members of the Kapoor family. Rhea's cousin Arjun Kapoor's plus one for the night was girlfriend Malaika Arora. Janhvi Kapoor arrived at the dinner with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. Rhea's sibling and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and cousins Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and wife Antara were also pictured at the dinner. Rhea's sister Sonam Kapoor, who currently stays in London, was MIA at the dinner.

See photos from the dinner here:

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor ushered in 2023 in Ranthambore, Rajasthan. They returned to Mumbai a few days ago.

Arjun Kapoor at the party.

Malaika Arora also attended the party.

Malaika Arora also attended the party.

Janhvi Kapoor spotted with rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor at the party.

Shikhar Pahariya and Janhvi Kapoor at the party.

Khushi Kapoor pictured at Rhea Kapoor's house.

Khushi Kapoor at the party.

Anshula Kapoor at the party.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor at the party.

Rhea Kapoor's next project stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. The film, titled The Crew was announced last year. Last year, during a media interaction, Kareena Kapoor told news agency PTI: "I am doing a film with Rhea (Kapoor). It is not Veere 2 (Veere Di Wedding). It is a story about three women. It is going to be slightly different. It's a super cool and fun story."

Apart from being a film producer, Rhea Kapoor is also a stylist (largely for her sister Sonam Kapoor) and an entrepreneur. She has co-produced films such as Aisha, Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all three starring Sonam Kapoor. The sister-duo also runs an apparel brand called Rheson, which was launched in 2017. Rhea Kapoor also launched her ice-cream brand. Rhea Kapoor married Karan Boolani in 2021.