11 Years Of <i>2 States</i>: Arjun Kapoor Reveals He Is Called By His Onscreen Name Krish Malhotra Even Today

It has been 11 years since Arjun Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt's romantic comedy 2 States released in theatres on April 18, 2014, and Arjun is still referred to as Krish Malhotra by the fans.

As Abhishek Varman's directorial turned 11, Arjun penned a heartfelt note on his Insta stories that read, "11 years later...and I still get called Krish Malhotra. So here's a quick starter pack - just in case you're planning to fall in love across cultures too."

Krish Malhotra starter pack helps one understand what they might need in case they want to marry someone from another state.

In the subsequent posts, he laid out some basic rules for people aiming for inter-state marriages.

He said, "First rule: Look sincere enough to impress both sets of parents."

Arjun also added a bonus tip saying, "Add a nervous smile for maximum approval."

His second rule claimed, "A Punjabi mom with a PhD in emotional blackmail."

As a bonus tip, he stated, "Keep tissues and chai ready at all times."

For the third rule, he wrote, "Meeting the girl's father is like sitting for the UPSC exam."

Another bonus tip went like this, "Say less, nod more, And don't try to be funny."

Arjun's fourth rule said, "Love across states comes with baggage. Sometimes, even a tearful goodbye."

The last post read, "Mission complete: From awkward ice-breakers to dhol meets mridangam." Along with "Bonus tip: Love is a team effort," he added.

2 States is based on Chetan Bhagat's 2009 novel of the same name with the story rewritten by Varman and Bhagat. With Arjun and Alia as the lead, the film stars Amrita Singh, Ronit Roy, Revathi, and Shiv Kumar Subramaniam in ancillary roles.

Produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, 2 States enjoyed songs scored by terrific composer trio, Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy.

