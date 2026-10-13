Arijit Singh's <i>Phir Se</i> From <i>Dhurandhar: The Revenge</i> Enters Grammy Consideration For Best Song Written For Visual Media

Arijit Singh's soulful track Phir Se from Dhurandhar: The Revenge entered the Grammy consideration for Best song written for visual media. The singer shared a gratitude post on his Instagram feed, announcing the news.

However, Grammy consideration is not the same as an official Grammy nomination. The song must go through the Recording Academy's eligibility and voting process before any nominations are announced.

Arijit's post read, "#PhirSe from DHURANDHAR THE REVENGE for your GRAMMY consideration in the Best Song Written For Visual Media. Thank you for all the love. Link below for more details."

The campaign launched by T-Series and B62 Studios includes the soundtrack album and several individual songs across categories comprising global music, Asian pop, songwriting, rap, dance and electronic recordings.

Other entries include Aari Aari, Jaan Se Guzarte Hain, Kanhaiyya and Jaiye Sajana. The campaign aims to bring wider international attention to the music composed for the film.

The music of Dhurandhar: The Revenge is composed by Shashwat Sachdev and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil and Kumaar (along with contributions from Bombay Rockers for specific tracks).

The song, Phir Se, comes at the very end of the film, making a pivotal impact on the narrative as Jaskirat Singh Rangi makes his way towards home after his mission in Pakistan.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar became the biggest Indian francise with more than Rs 3,000 crore minting in India.

The first part of the film was released in December 2025. The second instalment came in March this year. Apart from Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna play crucial roles in the franchise.

With the song Phir Se making its way for Grammy consideration, the makers pinning their hopes on the probable win, marking a big shift for Indian music on the global platform.



