Arijit Singh's London Show Ends Abruptly After Management Cuts Power, Video Of Him Singing <i>Saiyaara</i> Goes Viral

Arijit Singh once again proved his magic on stage, but his recent London concert ended on a rather dramatic note. Known for his soulful voice and global popularity, Arijit moved fans with a special performance of the reprised Saiyaara title track. The emotional moment, however, was cut short after the show allegedly ran beyond the venue's curfew.

What's Happening

Videos circulating on social media show Arijit Singh passionately singing Saiyaara, originally sung by Faheem Abdullah, as the crowd enthusiastically joined in. But the energy quickly shifted when the clock struck past 10:30 pm, the official curfew time.

According to viral clips, the stadium management pulled the plug on the performance, leaving Arijit unable to finish his set or even bid farewell to his fans.

Sharing the viral clip, Instagram page @thewhatup wrote, "London stadium allegedly cut power at Arijit Singh's show without letting him say goodbye or finishing the song due to curfew time of 10:30 pm. Meanwhile, the video of him singing Saiyaara at the concert is trending".

The incident sparked a wave of reactions online. While many expressed disappointment, others supported the decision, citing strict UK rules around noise limits.

One user commented, "Respect for the people who take time damn seriously." Another added, "Wish India took curfew times this seriously too". One more social media user chimed in and wrote, "Noise Pollution is taken seriously in UK, which includes people reporting for any violation past the curfew time. Arijit also came late to the venue, one of the reasons for delayed end".

Background

This incident comes just weeks after Arijit Singh made global headlines by overtaking Taylor Swift to become the most-followed artist on Spotify in July. In June, he also collaborated with British singer Ed Sheeran on the chart-topping track Sapphire, which featured a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan and quickly became a viral trend.

