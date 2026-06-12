Ariana Grande Slams White House For Using Her Music In "Barbaric" ICE Video

Ariana Grande has slammed the White House for using her music on a video promoting the Donald Trump administration's immigration policy.



Grande's 2024 hit Bye was used as the sound for a TikTok clip that showed officers, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials (ICE) placing people in handcuffs.



The video was captioned, "Bye-bye... President Trump has delivered the most secure border in history".



Grande, a vocal critic of Trump, asked the White House's official account to stop using her music for their posts. She commented, "Please do not use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense."



After Grande replied to the clip, the video was muted. The Wicked actor's comment was removed, BBC reported.



White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson responded to Grande's remark and said, "We'll say this one last time: what's actually barbaric, inhumane, and heinous are the criminal illegal ‌aliens ⁠who have injured and murdered innocent American citizens." The remark was seemingly a reference to the singer's track, One Last Time.



This is not the first time Grande has slammed the Trump administration's immigration policies. In January, she wore a pin at the Golden Globes with the message “ICE Out”.



Last year, she had posted a message critical of the Republican president. In an Instagram post, Grande had asked Trump supporters if their life had gotten better after he was voted again into power.



Apart from Grande, musicians like Olivia Rodrigo and Sabrina Carpenter had earlier slammed the White House for using their music to promote videos of border agents arresting people.



After the White House used a portion of her track Juno on a compilation clip of ICE agents arresting people last year, Sabrina Carpenter asked the Trump administration to not involve her or her music to promote their “inhumane agenda”.



Similarly, Olivia Rodrigo also criticised the White House for featuring her song All-American Bitch in a video, CNN reported.



Her comment calling out the White House's “racist, hateful propaganda” was later deleted, and the sound was removed from the clip.



Earlier, artists like ABBA, Adele and Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman John Fogerty had slammed Trump for using their music at his campaign rallies.



Céline Dion and Beyoncé were also among the singers who insisted that the Republican leader not use their music during his 2024 re-election bid.



Grande is currently on her Eternal Sunshine tour.